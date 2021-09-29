Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report sales of $490.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.37 million to $490.80 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 545.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

