Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($0.95). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

