Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

