Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 543,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,945. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.