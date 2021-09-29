Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Hold

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 466,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.