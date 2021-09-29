Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

