Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Sell

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $779.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.29.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

