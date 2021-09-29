Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

STC stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

