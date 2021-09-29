Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lazard’s consistent organic growth will likely boost its long-term growth opportunities. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the each of the trailing four quarters. Higher investment in the Asset Management business, aimed at scaling the platform and enhancing competitive positioning, is a strategic effort. Given its robust balance sheet as well as an investment-grade capital structure, the company carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments even if the economic situation worsens. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry over the past year. High reliance on financial advisory fees for a substantial portion of its revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums, whereas rising net outflows is another major concern.”

Lazard stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 432,736 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

