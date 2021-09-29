Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Hold

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, the Epoxy segment is exposed to cost headwinds in raw materials such as natural gas and benzene. Higher commodity costs might also affect Winchester margins.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. Olin has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

