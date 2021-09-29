Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,516.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify stock opened at $1,369.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,509.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,342.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

