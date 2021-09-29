Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

