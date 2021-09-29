Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to Buy

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Get Senior alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNIRF. Investec upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:SNIRF remained flat at $$2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.49. Senior has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior (SNIRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.