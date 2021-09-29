Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to “Buy”

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

