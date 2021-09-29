Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

