Zilliqa Trading Down 6.7% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $966.95 million and $92.75 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.44 or 0.00672938 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001333 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.22 or 0.01091760 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,089,651,817 coins and its circulating supply is 11,798,184,664 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

