ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $307,885.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00136605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,421.27 or 0.99866224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.06812124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00780318 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 54,391,939 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

