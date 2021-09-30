-$0.04 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 719,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.98 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

