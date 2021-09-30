-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,546. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

