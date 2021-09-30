-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,546. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.