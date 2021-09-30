$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

