-$0.21 EPS Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PCSA opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

