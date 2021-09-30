-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

NYSE:DASH traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.44. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion and a PE ratio of -27.76. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

