$0.32 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 253,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,746. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

