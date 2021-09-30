$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,283,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 1,480,911 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

