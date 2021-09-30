$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.52. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

HOG traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,121. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,052 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

