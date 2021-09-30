$0.97 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

