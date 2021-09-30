$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.73. 19,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,513. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.15. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 157,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.