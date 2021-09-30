$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

NYSE:BIG opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.