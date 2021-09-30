$1.67 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. 188,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,984. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

