$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

