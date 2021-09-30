10,000 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Affimed by 116.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

