10,773 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 312,661 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 279,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.