11,297 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.