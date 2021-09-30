11,503 Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

