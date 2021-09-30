11,931 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

NYSE AJG opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

