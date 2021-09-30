$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report sales of $16.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.89 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,943. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

