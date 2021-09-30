$161.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to announce $161.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $58.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $929.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 680,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

