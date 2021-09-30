19,962 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 67.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after buying an additional 197,380 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

