$211.24 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post sales of $211.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $842.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

