22,928 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,201 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,812. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

