22,932 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,623. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

