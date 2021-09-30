$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $256.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

