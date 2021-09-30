26,512 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in The Macerich by 7.1% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 30,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Macerich by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

