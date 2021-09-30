2,820 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.26 and a 200 day moving average of $312.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

