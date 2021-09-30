$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $626.00. 304,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.80. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

