$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.46 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $242.91 on Thursday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

