$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

