333,056 Shares in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 333,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. CareMax makes up 1.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMAX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,068,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,525,000.

Shares of CareMax stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

