34,950 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Bought by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. ALX Oncology makes up about 0.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 1,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,479. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

