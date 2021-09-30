3,556 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

